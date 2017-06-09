Packet Fabric on Software Gone Wild

By Ivan Pepelnjak Click here to subscribe to my SDN mailing list

Imagine a service provider that allows you to provision 100GE point-to-point circuit between any two of their POPs through a web site and delivers in seconds (assuming you’ve already solved the physical connectivity problem). That’s the whole idea of SDN, right? Only not so many providers got there yet.

Now imagine they’re doing something really cool behind the scenes like using VXLAN with EVPN on the edges and MPLS/TE in the core (but only when needed) combined with leading-edge optical technologies. Welcome to PacketFabric.

Interested? Find out the interesting details in Episode 80 of Software Gone Wild with Richard Steenbergen, CTO at PacketFabric, and an awesome optical networking presenter… as you’ll quickly notice in the second half of the podcast ;)