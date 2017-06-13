First Speakers in Autumn Network Automation Course

Today I can tell you who the first speakers in the autumn 2017 network automation online course will be.
- Patrick Ogenstad (author of numerous open-source network automation modules and libraries) will talk about his journey to network automation, and lessons learned on the way.
- David Barroso will talk about his newest project: support of OpenConfig in NAPALM and Ansible (also discussed on a recent podcast).
Sounds promising? Why don’t you register before we run out of early-bird tickets?
0 comments:
Post a Comment
You don't have to log in to post a comment, but please do provide your real name/URL. Anonymous comments might get deleted.