Generating OSPF, BGP and MPLS/VPN Configurations from Network Data Model

Over a month ago I decided to create a lab network to figure out how to solve an interesting Inter-AS MPLS/VPN routing challenge. Instead of configuring half a dozen routers I decided to develop a fully-automated deployment because it will make my life easier.

I finally got to a point where OSPF, LDP, BGP (IPv4 and VPNv4) and MPLS/VPN configurations are created, deployed and verified automatically. No, I still haven’t solved the original problem, but it was more fun developing the Ansible playbooks anyway.

Next step (instead of figuring out the solution to the original problem): multi-vendor support. If anyone wants to contribute Junos configurations please send me a pull request (or an email).

Eventually I’ll write the documentation (and a lengthy series of blog posts explaining how the whole thing works), for the moment I keep pretending the source code is self-documenting.

