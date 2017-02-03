Build the Next-Generation Data Center
6 week online course starting in spring 2017

Linux Networking Update from NetDev Conference on Software Gone Wild

By Ivan Pepelnjak Click here to subscribe to my SDN mailing list

Friday, February 03, 2017

When I recorded the first podcast with Thomas Graf we both found it so much fun that we decided to do it again. Thomas had attended the NetDev 1.2 conference so when we met in November 2016 we warmed up with What’s NetDev and then started discussing the hot new networking stuff being added to Linux kernel:

More and more developers build their high-speed solutions with Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF). We mentioned a few of them:

  • Deep packet inspection within Linux kernel;
  • BPF enhancements and BPF offload on Netronome NIC;
  • XDP (eXpress Data Path) use cases including Identifier Locator Addressing (ILA) and mapping of P4 into XDP.

Interested? Listen to Software Gone Wild Episode 71.

Listen to the podcast

Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

You don't have to log in to post a comment, but please do provide your real name/URL. Anonymous comments might get deleted.

 