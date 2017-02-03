Linux Networking Update from NetDev Conference on Software Gone Wild

By Ivan Pepelnjak Click here to subscribe to my SDN mailing list

When I recorded the first podcast with Thomas Graf we both found it so much fun that we decided to do it again. Thomas had attended the NetDev 1.2 conference so when we met in November 2016 we warmed up with What’s NetDev and then started discussing the hot new networking stuff being added to Linux kernel:

We started with IPv6 segment routing implementation in Linux kernel, a project by David Lebrun from the fantastic team @ University of Louvain;

We glossed over Google TCP-BBR congestion avoidance algorithm because we talked about it in a separate podcast;

Thomas tried to explain to me why TLS (SSL) offload in Linux kernel (including Android) makes sense;

I attempted to figure out how one would use Mellanox SR-IOV offload for Open vSwitch (OVS) and probably failed miserably;

More and more developers build their high-speed solutions with Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF). We mentioned a few of them:

Deep packet inspection within Linux kernel;

BPF enhancements and BPF offload on Netronome NIC;

XDP (eXpress Data Path) use cases including Identifier Locator Addressing (ILA) and mapping of P4 into XDP.

Interested? Listen to Software Gone Wild Episode 71.